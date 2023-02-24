Andrey Rublev escapes for win in Qatar Open

DOHA: Top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia staved off three match points while rallying for a 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6) win over the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Wednesday in Doha. Griekspoor led 3-0 in the third set, and he served for the match at 5-3. Rublev knocked off three match points and broke serve. In the decisive tiebreaker, Rublev needed three match points of his own to advance to the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada also needed three set to move on, downing Australia’s Jason Kubler 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev topped British qualifier Liam Broady 6-4, 6-3. Great Britain’s Andy Murray upset fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-5, and Australia’s Christopher O’Connell came from behind to beat fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Seventh-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, French qualifier Alexandre Muller and the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka also reached the quarterfinals.