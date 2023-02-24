British Council to hold book launch ceremony of Wolfie by Sonya Rehman at Lahore library

The British Council will be launching author Sonya Rehman’s book for children ‘Wolfie’ at an event at its Lahore Library tomorrow (Saturday) from 12pm-2pm. The event will also feature a story-telling session as well as an activity with illustrator Maryam Akram who will help children design their very own bookmarks. Maarya Rehman, Deputy Director, British Council Pakistan, said: “Our libraries are cultural spaces where you can express yourself, interact with others and explore ideas to learn new things. I am delighted that we are launching Sonya Rehman’s book for children ‘Wolfie’ and we aim to continue having such exciting events at our libraries throughout the year.”

Sonya Rehman, journalist and author said: “I’m so grateful to the British Council library in Lahore for launching my first-ever children’s book, Wolfie. I began writing Wolfie during the lockdown, in a bid to connect with my inner child and to also produce work which the younger generation would both enjoy and learn something from. Wolfie is the story of a timid little dog who embarked on a journey that eventually led him to realize how strong and brave he was all along! I hope young readers enjoy a book which was written with nothing but love. I’m so thankful to my publisher, Mehr F Husain of ZUKA Books, and to the illustrator of Wolfie’s cover, Maryam Akram, for believing in my first offering for Pakistan’s young generation of readers. I could not have done it without them.”

The British Council organises similar events at its libraries in Lahore and Karachi on a regular basis. The libraries in Lahore and Karachi are children-friendly public spaces that encourage development through reading, dialogue and other activities. Events can be found on the British Council website and social media pages which are open for all. In order to register, please visit: https://forms.office.com/e/mWy2GZAbHA Apart from its physical libraries, the British Council also offers digital library membership that allows people across Pakistan to enjoy unlimited access to premium learning and entertainment content. More information on our digital library can be found here; https://www.britishcouncil.pk/library/digital-library