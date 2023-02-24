AJK, Sindh police doing their best for rule of law: AJK PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that Sindh Police and Azad Kashmir Police are doing their best for law enforcement and establishment law and order.

“From senior police officers to soldiers made history of sacrifices to eliminate terrorism from Karachi and make the security situation satisfactory across the province,” Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said while speaking at a luncheon hosted by Inspector General of Police Azad Kashmir Dr. Amir Shaikh at Pearl Continental Hotel.

He said Azad Kashmir Police has recognized its professional capacity by performing excellent services in conducting local body elections while playing a key role in establishing peace in the region.

The ministers of Azad Kashmir government along with special assistants and leaders of PTI also participated in the event. When the minister arrived at the Pearl Continental Hotel, the staff including the general manager welcomed him with bouquets.

Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput, Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Adho, Director General NAB Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz, Karachi Police Investigation Chief Munir Sheikh, Additional IG Motorway Sultan Khawaja, Municipal Corporation Chief East Mubeen Ahmed and others participated. Deputy Speaker Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed, Minister of Finance and Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan, Minister of Planning and Development Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed were present at the ceremony. Tourism and Law Minister Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Parliamentary Secretary Javed Butt and Pir Mazhar Shah, former Government Minister Salim Butt, President PTI Azad Kashmir Karachi Sardar Maqsood Zaman, Principal Secretary along with Prime Minister and Additional Chief Secretary Development Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, senior member. Board of Revenue Chaudhry Liaquat, Additional Chief Secretary General Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, Secretary Services and General Administration Raja Amjad Parvez Khan, Secretary Tourism Ms. Madhat Shehzad, Secretary Information Sardar Ansar Yaqub and a delegation of Kashmiri journalists also participated.