IG Punjab takes notice of Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha firing incidents

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of three people by firing of opponents in Phaliaan, Mandi Bahauddin, and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

According to a handout, IG Punjab while ordering the formation of a special team to arrest the accused who fired, said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought before the court of law. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the provision of justice to the families of the victims should be ensured on a priority basis.

In addition, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also took notice of the incident in which three people were killed by firing in Hussainabad, Sargodha. He directed RPO Sargodha to submit incident report. He also directed DPO Sargodha to take immediate steps for arrest of accused under his supervision. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought before the court of law and they should be meted out strict punishment. IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims and ensure that justice is delivered as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders to conduct firing practice for security and gunman duty personnel in the Central Police Office, according to which all the personnel will be trained in the firing range of Qila Gujjar Singh for three days in a phased manner.

According to the details, AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar has sent a letter to the SP Headquarters regarding the provision of bullets for firing practice and other arrangements. In first shift 34 personnel whereas in second shift 24 personnel shall undergo firing practice. The AIG admin said that the purpose of firing practice is to improve the response rate of security personnel in emergency situations.