Widow gets dues of group insurance after ombudsman intervenes

After intervention from the provincial ombudsman Sindh, a widow got due amount of group insurance while her daughter got a job on deceased quota at the School Education and Literacy Department. According to a notification issued on Thursday, a widow named Mehnaz filed a complaint with Sindh Ombudsman Ijaz Ali Khan that her husband Muhammad Zahid was working as superintendent in Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, and he died during service in January 2018. “But despite the efforts, due amount of group insurance was not paid to her, and neither her daughter appointed on the deceased quota”, she said in her complaint and requested the Sindh ombudsman to intervene. In response to notice served by the ombudsman, the department said that an amount of Rs 1.2 million had been paid to the complainant against claim of group insurance, while the matter of appointment of daughter on deceased quota had been sent to the competent authority for approval. The complainant confirmed that dues of group insurance had been received and appointment of her daughter was in process. She also thanked the Sindh ombudsman for redressing her complaint swiftly.