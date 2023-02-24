PRCS starts rehab phase in four flood-hit KP districts

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Habib Malik Orakzai has said that after providing extensive assistance to flood-affected families in the province, the rehabilitation of these areas is now our top priority.

Therefore, he said, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, is starting the rehabilitation phase for the affected in the districts of Charsadda, Swat, Kohistan, and Dir Upper.

The other moment partners will also help in this regard, he said, adding that t the pre-rehabilitation assessment process of all four districts have been completed.

These views were expressed at a meeting of the PRCSKP’s Management Committee, in which seven new members were included.

On the occasion, new members were briefed and told that Pakistan Red Crescent is a part of the world Red Cross Red Crescent movement and was established in 1974 under the Act of Parliament amended.

The PRCSKP had so far assisted more than 700,000 people during the recent flooding situation, which cost more than Rs 770 million.

The emergency response operation has been completed. Now In these four affected districts, the rehabilitation process will be done on health and hygiene, rehabilitation of clean drinking water channels, reconstruction of the affected homes, and creation of opportunities for livelihoods.