Section 144 imposed in Peshawar, Malakand, Swabi

All AC and DC offices are open in KP: PTI workers and leaders are asked to contact the nearest AC or DC office or police station if they want to be court-arrested.

All deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opened on Thursday.

Section 144 has been imposed in Peshawar by the deputy commissioner. Gatherings of five or more people are prohibited under the restrictions imposed.

Any violation of Section 144 will result in action.

The local administration has said that in connection with Jail Bharo Tehreek if any PTI worker or leader wants to surrender, he may attend the nearest offices of the assistant commissioner or deputy commissioner, or a police station.

In Swabi, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, late on Wednesday night violated Section 144, imposed in the district. The district administration had imposed Section 144 the on Wednesday night.

The former speaker led a procession of people at the Ambar Interchange of Motorway. However, the district administration kept on watching the procession like a silent spectator and did not take any action. The procession headed toward Peshawar violating Section 144.

Meanwhile, Section 144 was also imposed in Malakand Division by the administration.