Global searches for ‘silver outfit’ skyrocket 617% after stars grace the Grammy Awards

A new finding by Boohoo reveals that online interest in silver outfits skyrocketed 617 percent worldwide on February 6, moments after distinguished celebrities graced the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Searches for ‘silver dress’ also skyrocketed 146 percent worldwide and searches for ‘silver gown’ increased by 492 percent worldwide, proving how popular the metallic colour has been at this year’s event.

The analysis reveals that online interest in silver outfits exploded just moments after the Grammy’s began, according to Google Trends. Harry Styles took over the event and scooped up the night’s most significant award for ‘Album of the Year’ for Harry’s House and performed in a full fringe, silver, sequin jumpsuit to perform his hit song as It Was.

According to Google Trends data, Harry’s jumpsuit sparked searches for ‘silver fringe jumpsuit’ to skyrocket 1,594 percent worldwide. Whilst Harry made his acceptance speech for ‘Album of the Year,’ he sported a sequin top which caused a 1,510 percent increase in searches for ‘silver sequin top’ worldwide. Other celebrities were seen taking over the event in silver sparkles; Mary J Blige wore a cut-out silver dress with a deep v-neck, while Alex Scott stepped out in a dazzling sequin halter-neck David Koma maxi dress and platform silver heels; this caused searches for ‘silver sequin gown’ to increase 1,286 percent worldwide.

New mother and heiress Paris Hilton wore a silver rhinestone Celine cut-out gown which effortlessly showed off her figure, which she accessorised with a black Jimmy Choo clutch and gorgeous diamond dangling earrings. Arriving fashionably late, Beyoncé stole the show during the ceremony wearing a full Gucci gown which featured a champagne-gold corset bodice and a ruffle hemmed silver maxi skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. The look was paired with Schwartz jewellery, leather opera gloves and strappy heels. Beyoncé’s ceremony look caused searches for ‘silver and gold gown’ to increase by 1,377 percent worldwide.

