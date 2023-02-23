First look of ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ now launched

The trailer of ‘HUEY TUM AJNABI’ starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sadia Khan has been launched in nationwide cinemas. Written and directed by Kamran Shahid, the movie is set to be released on Eidul Fitr featuring all-time favourite and veteran artists like Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Shafqat Cheema, Samina Pirzada, Ayesha Umer, Shamoon Abbasi, Alyy Khan and filmstar Shahid in pivotal roles. The first look trailer provided the viewers with a chance to snap back into an untold love story happening in the background of 1971 war, when Nizam and Zeenat met in the corridors of history at a strange time. The intense and epic love story is a phenomenal flashback into one of the most captivating romantic stories under the banner of Shahid Films. The film is being distributed by Mandviwalla Entertainment in Pakistan. The press conference recorded the attendance of movie cast as well as showbiz reporters who were eager to know more about the movie and its background context. The movie has geared the audience for its exciting launch with an exceptional star cast, mega-scale production and cinematic grandeur around Eidul Fitr.