Founders 2.0 co-working space launched for tech start-ups to thrive

Over the last few decades, the face of the global economy has transformed, with more start-ups rolling in the market. According to datadarbar, Pakistani startups have received more than $347 million in VC funding in 2022 alone. Being the financial capital of the country, Karachi is beaming with startups that require coworking spaces to run their businesses from. It appears another player has entered the market. founder 2.0 launches its 1st Chapter in Karachi, adding another 144 seats to the approximate capacity of 15,000+ seats existing nationwide.

The company hosted an exclusive dinner to launch and commemorate its vision by aiding net working from the 23rd floor across the Karachi Skyline. The event was attended by one of the only unicorn founder in the country presently, Jonas Deizun – ex Co-Founder of Razor group that went on to raise over USD 1 Billion and is currently working on a generative AI startup.

The event was attended by several stakeholders in the corporate world and startup fraternity including Jamil Mughal, CEO of Mcdonalds & Director at Lakson group, Hassan Khan, Founder of Trax, Rafay Sheikh, CEO of Dunkin, Akbar Jaffer, CEO ASSL and Jaffer Group,RabeelWarraich, founder and CEO of Sarmayacar VC Fund,Owais Shaikh of Hubpay, Raza Afzal, co-founder of Truck it in, Kassim Shroff and Ahsan Kidwai, founders of Krave Mart, Jonas Eichhorst, Chairman of Bykea,MuneebMaayr, founder of Bykea, Adeel Rashid, Co-Founder of Snapp retail & Chairman Of The Supervisory Board, AIESEC, Haider Raza, Co-founder of Dealcart, Ahmed Ayub, Co-founder of Airlift,Muzaffar Manghi, Co-founder of farmdar, Talha Khan of Orko, Taha Iqbal Teli and Ahsen Ali Khan of Zaraye, Khurram Shroff, President of imining Technologies, Ali Ladubhai of Abhi, Usama Nini, co-founder of quroes and CEO of Affinity; Usman Khan and Pir Saleh Qureshi; Director at Stylight textiles. The Dinner was also attended by The co-founders of Swich; Shah Aun Hussan and Syed Aoon Shah, who is also the the Investing partner at Founders 2.0. “We’re thrilled to witness the benchmark Founders 2.0 is establishing for the coworking ecosystem of the country. This will certainly help start-ups remain laser focused on their high impact domains”, said Aman, Partner at Sarmayacar, who was also in attendance at the event.

The Launch dinneralso graced with the presence of Miss Tanzila UmiHabiba; The provincial IT minister & member of the Sindh Provincial Assembly as well as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Higher, Technical Education and Research in Sindh, whocontinually praised Founders 2.0 for creating a state-of-the-art facility for tech startups to grow and thrive from.

“Founders 2.0 seems to be a dynamic and promising project. Pakistan needs more progressive facilities such as this one to facilitate the young entrepreneurs & thriving tech startups of Pakistan.” Said Ms. Tanzila.”I hope they succeed in their vision by enabling synergies and growth across the tech sector, especially during these tulmultous economic times. We will continue to support their initiatives.” She added.