Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sanam Jung, Arif Lohar and Bushra Ansari grace Women Leaders Awards ceremony

The highly-anticipated fourth edition of the Kashmir Hum Women Leaders Award has successfully concluded, honouring eleven remarkable women and one dynamic man from Pakistan and abroad.

The awards ceremony, held at the prestigious Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, recognized the recipients for their outstanding contributions and achievements in various fields, including social work, healthcare, human rights, education, journalism, and special effects for movies. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Dr Arif Alvi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Australian Deputy High Commissioner Damien Donovan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh HE MD Ruhul Alam Siddique, MNAs, anchorpersons and socialites. Their presence has further solidified the award ceremony’s reputation as the country’s most coveted women’s award.

The event commenced with the national anthem, followed by the hosts of the evening, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sanam Jung, inviting President of Hum Network, Sultana Siddiqui, to address the audience. In her opening remarks, Siddiqui expressed her gratitude to President Arif Alvi and other dignitaries for their presence and support. She spoke about the inception of the HUM Women Leaders Award, which was created to provide a platform for projecting the achievements of brilliant women through the network and highlighting their accomplishments to the world. Siddiqui went on to emphasise the importance of the awards, stating that they showcase the remarkable strides taken by women in various fields, both nationally and internationally. She lauded the recipients as harbingers of change and inspirational role models for future generations. Ms. Siddiqui also acknowledged the international women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, thus encompassing the greatness of women worldwide. She expressed her fervent hope that this platform would contribute to improving the status of women globally.

The Chief Guest of the event, Dr Arif Alvi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, addressed the audience and highlighted his government’s efforts in introducing loans and other initiatives aimed at empowering women. However, he stressed the importance of educating women on how to effectively utilise these resources to achieve their goals. Dr Alvi also urged the women leaders present at the event to take on mentorship roles, thereby enabling other women to benefit from their expertise. He emphasized the need for women to support and encourage each other and create opportunities for themselves and others. Dr Alvi’s inspiring speech served as a powerful reminder of the government’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women across the country.

The awards ceremony kicked off with a captivating performance by Arif Lohar and his children, setting the tone for the night. The hosts, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sanam Jung, then recognised the advisory committee of the Hum Women Leaders Award (HWLA), which included Ameena Saiyid, Rehana Hakeem, Amin Hashwani, and Dr. Huma Baqai. The first award of the evening was presented to Parveen Saeed, founder of ‘Khana Ghar,’ an organization that has been working tirelessly to end hunger in Pakistan since 2002. Australian Deputy High Commissioner HE Damien Donovan and the renowned actress Bushra Ansari presented the award to Ms. Saeed. The second award of the evening was presented to Khawar Mumtaz, former chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women from 2013 to 2019 and CEO of the leading feminist organisation, Shirkat Gah. She is also a founding member of the Women’s Action Forum, which was formed to promote women’s equal rights in Pakistan. The award was presented by HE MD Ruhul Alam Siddique, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, and was received by Ms. Ameena Saiyid on behalf of Ms. Mumtaz. Ms. Karen Armstrong was also recognized with an award for her outstanding contributions to religious history and culture. As a global influencer and author, Ms. Armstrong’s work has made a significant impact on society. She sent a video message thanking the organising committee of HWLA for this prestigious award. Sabina Khatri, founder of the Kiran Foundation and Ibtedai School, received the next award for her organization’s ground-breaking work in providing trauma-informed education to mothers and children in Lyari and Kati Pahari, two of Pakistan’s most violent neighbourhoods. The award was presented by Ali Zafar and Naweera Adnan from United Industries Limited. The night’s celebration was heightened with a mesmerizing musical performance by the talented Risham Faiz Bhutta.

The next award was presented by Mawra Hocane and Shoaib Ehsan Aftab, representative of Jazz Pakistan, to Laraib Atta, a young VFX artist, for her exemplary work in the field of special effects and for inspiring young girls to pursue their dreams. Along with the role of being a mother, Laraib also dedicates her time to mentoring and coaching individuals interested in the industry. The following award was presented to Amna Nawaz for her journalistic brilliance and fortitude in the most influential newsrooms of the world. In 2019, Ms. Nawaz became the first Asian American and the first Muslim American to moderate a

US presidential debate. Ms. Nawaz was named

co-anchor of the PBS Newshour in 2023, becoming the first Muslim Pakistani-American and first-generation American to hold the anchor seat at Newshour, challenging the status quo and breaking barriers.

The next award of the evening was presented to Dr Zeba Sathar, a visionary leader who has made significant contributions in promoting health and development through research and policy formulation. Her remarkable work has had a positive impact on countless people, especially women and children. The award was presented by Lieutenant General (r) Nigar Johar Khan HI TI and Duraid Qureshi. Ronak Lakhani, founder of Special Olympics Pakistan, was awarded for her instrumental contributions in advocating for and empowering differently-abled people. Special Olympics Pakistan has created over 400 leaders among athletes and youth, supported over 5,000 coaches and has involved more than 6,000 family members of differently-abled athletes as volunteers. Lakhani’s work has given thousands of differently-abled people a chance to be heard, recognised and has helped to end biases faced by them. The award was presented by Alina Lodhi and Khushbakht Shujaat. The second segment was brought to a close with a captivating and mesmerizing performance by Ali Zafar, who won the audience over with a special ‘ghazal’ dedicated to women, leaving the attendees in high spirits.

The closing segment of the ceremony marked the pinnacle of the event, with the presentation of a special Kashmir Golden Plate to Abida Malik, founder of Behbud Association, in recognition of the organization’s exceptional work in advancing humanitarian causes. Following this, the next award was presented to Naeem Ahmed Mirza, Founder of Aurat Foundation, who is an unwavering champion of women’s rights and gender equality in Pakistan. This award was presented by First Lady Samina Alvi, who praised Mirza for his dedication and contributions in the field of women’s empowerment.

The next award was presented to Dr Naseem Salahuddin, an illustrious figure in the field of public health and a pioneer in promoting the study and understanding of infectious diseases in Pakistan. Dr Salahuddin has made significant contributions to the field by initiating the infectious disease fellowship program in the country, founding the professional society for infectious diseases, and starting Pakistan’s first journal on transmissible diseases. President HNL Sultana Siddiqui had the honour of presenting the award to Dr Salahuddin and expressed her admiration for her remarkable achievements. The final award of the evening was presented by President Dr Arif Alvi to Dr Quratulain Bakhteari, who has dedicated her life to community development in Pakistan. Dr Bakhteari founded the Institute for Development Studies & Practices (IDSP) in Balochistan, the first of its kind in the region. The institute empowers young people through critical learning and practical community development practices, including community midwifery, management, IT and leadership. Over 8,000 young women and men have graduated from the IDSP to date. Dr Bakhteari also played a pivotal role in establishing 2,200 rural girls’ primary schools across Balochistan and enrolling 200,000 girls, appointing 3,000 community-based women teachers. Her exceptional contributions to community development in Pakistan earned her the esteemed award, which was presented to her by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The awards ceremony is set to be televised globally in March on Hum, with the aim of recognising and honouring iconic women from Pakistan and around the world who are change makers in their respective fields. These women serve as a symbol of hope, courage, determination and inspiration for women across the globe. The event celebrates the contributions and achievements of these remarkable women and strives to inspire a new generation of female leaders. By showcasing their successes and highlighting their challenges, HWLA aims to foster gender equality, empowerment and progress for all women.