Honours for senior amateur Murad in 9th JA Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE: At the end of second day in the six-day 9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship, in progress at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course ,the segment for senior amateurs above 55 years of age stood completed on Wednesday. Though participation in this segment was limited to senior amateurs, many proficient and spirited golf amateurs of the past registered for vibrant golfing activity. And while each competitor had winning plans of his own, in the end the successful ones were players like Sardar Murad, Najam Hafeez, Dr Arshad Mehmood and Dr Hamid Awan. At the same time, some seasoned ones like Shafiq Bhatti, Tariq Usman Abbas Zafar Nasrullah and Col Raja Asif Mehdi had to be content with putting up a forceful endeavor .

As regards the flow of proceedings in the senior amateur competition, Sardar Murad of Lahore Gymkhana emerged successful winning the first gross position with two rounds scores of 78 and 75 and an aggregate of 153. And compliments to him for attaining this position in the presence of some very strong adversaries. The second gross was secured by the lean looking Najam Hafeez who can hit his drives long and precisely on target. His scores for two rounds were 79 and 81 and a match aggregate of 160. The third gross went to the hard working bureaucrat Dr Arshad Mehmood and his gross score was 161.

The performers of net section were Dr Hamid Awan, Zafar Nasrullah, Abdul Nafay and Saadullah Tiwana. Other two events in progress during the second day were the senior professionals and junior professionals competitions .These events will conclude on Thursday (today) after two rounds. Position at the end of the 18 holes on Wednesday was that Muhammad Tariq, a senior golf professional of Islamabad, was the leader with an 18 holes score of gross 69 and at the same impressive score was Zulfiqar Ali of Multan. Three strokes behind them was Muhammad Akhter of Islamabad at a score of 72 followed by Tahir Naseem of Lahore Gymkhana at 73. The leaders in the junior professional section were Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison and Jawad Ahmed of Peshawar. They were bunched together at gross 76. From today, the professional golf stars of the national circuit will strive for honours and lucrative prize money. They will compete over four rounds and 72 holes. It will be a thrilling contest with super golf on display at the challenging Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.