Daniel Evans falls in Qatar Open

DOHA: Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori took down sixth seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain 7-5, 6-4 in their first-round match at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Tuesday in Doha. Ruusuvuori fired seven aces and won 29 of 38 first-service points (76.3 percent), holding on for the victory even as Evans saved six of 10 break points and converted both his opportunities to break Ruusuvuori. Fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain needed three sets to outlast Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4 in about three hours and eight minutes. No. 8 seed Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 7-5. Other winners Tuesday were Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea, Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic and French qualifier Alexandre Muller.