‘Saadhay 14 August’ starts from Monday onwards at Alhamra

The renowned writer of all time in Pakistan, Anwar Maqsood’s famous play “Saadhay August 14” is set to begin performances in Lahore Arts Council after successfully finishing 150+ shows in Karachi and Islamabad.

The play was written by the eminent Anwar Maqsood and directed by Dawar Mehmood.

Famed TV, film and theatre artist Sajid Hassan said that Anwar Maqsood’s theatrical masterpiece premieres in Lahore from February 27 to March 22, 2023. The play Saadhay August 14, which features some of the most well-known national figures from both the past and present, is a part of the trilogical series first staged as Punay August 14, ten years ago. The series’ final chapter, Saadhay August 14, commemorates its conclusion.

The play’s legendary writer, Anwar Maqsood, states, “This series is truly near my heart and was made while keeping something positive while additionally thinking about the ongoing situation of the country. We expect that Saadhay August 14 will receive the same level of support in Lahore as in Karachi and Islamabad.”

Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan, said, “Anwar Maqsood has brought the theatre back to Pakistan. The well-known senior actor Shujat Husain replayed a question about the play’s title, that people should find the message and the reason behind the title instead of questioning. Director Dawar Mehmood quoted: “Like Karachi and Islamabad, we hope to exceed the expectations of the crowd in Lahore. The play has all the ingredients for a successful theatrical presentation, including a superb script written by none other than Anwar Maqsood, outstanding acting, scenes and sets with attention to detail of each region being depicted.”

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Ahamra has always tried hard to present a quality and positive stage to the people of Lahore. Through this drama, I hope that the people of Lahore will see a drama that people will remember for years.

The play Saadhay August 14 illustrates how a problematic issue can be taken care of in a cheerful, engaging and clever way while catching the audience’s attention. The play “Sadhy 14 August” will be staged from February 27 to March 22, 2023, in Hall 1, at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.