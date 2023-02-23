PAKISTAN, AFGHANISTAN AGREE ON COLLABORATION AGAINST TERRORISM: In ‘larger interest’

A high level Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Kabul on Wednesday and discussed with the leadership of interim Afghan government the matters relating to growing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly by TTP and ISKP.

During the interaction, both the sides agreed to collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organizations, a Foreign Office statement said.

The delegation met senior leadership of the Interim Afghan government including Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, Defence Minister Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The statement did not mention other members of the delegations but the DG ISI, foreign secretary and special envoy could be seen in the picture released by the Afghan side.

Both the sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries.

The visit came against the backdrop of a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The recent terrorist attacks in Peshawar Police Lines and Karachi Police Office compelled Pakistani authorities to reach out to the Afghan Taliban.

However, a separate statement issued by the Afghan government did not mention the issue of TTP. Instead, it focused more on trade and economic issues. “The two parties discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations,” the Afghan official statement said.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should get along well. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan emphasises the development of commercial and economic ties with Pakistan as they are in the interest of both countries,” the statement quoted Mullah Baradar as saying. In addition, Mullah Baradar said that political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters. He further added that the Islamic Emirate calls on Pakistan to release Afghans being detained in detention facilities in Pakistan.

He further added that passengers at Torkham and Spin Boldak should be well-facilitated, with special consideration being given to emergency patients. The Pakistani side assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan of the aforementioned issues and added that the concerned ministries and appointed committees would soon work. The visit came at a time when the Afghan side closed the main border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Torkham. Kabul shut the crossing, used both for trade and travel, under the pretext that Islamabad reengaged on its commitment. There were reports that Afghanistan accused Pakistani authorities for imposing an unannounced ban on the entry of Afghans seeking medical treatment. There was no official confirmation from the Pakistan side.