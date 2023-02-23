SAP working to improve lives through digital transformation

SAP’s Senior Vice President Middle East and North Africa, Ahmed Al-Faifi, on his visit to Pakistan, met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Secretary Railways, Mr. Mazhar Ali Shah. He also attended The Future Summit’s 6th Edition, organized by the Nutshell Group in Karachi.

During his meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, the discussion revolved around how to improve the technological dynamics of Pakistan to expedite the growth. Mr. Al Faifi said; “The commercial enterprises and the government sector are benefitting from SAP’s business solutions for efficient service delivery in the public sector. Financial, HR, audit and numerous other SAP core business applications are contributing to Pakistan’s global standing in terms of transparency.”

SAP is cognizant of Pakistan’s needs for a viable IT future and is continuously redefining its scope to reach out to more and more of public and private companies. It ensures that the product is best suited for optimization of productivity in each sphere. It takes pride in being dedicated to synergizing its services for a more technology-driven Pakistan.

Expressing his views about digitization and transforming Pakistan’s public sector enterprises during The Future Summit, Ahmed Al-Faifi highlighted that Pakistan is blessed with a large group of dynamic youth. That given, digital literacy can be a huge asset. Pakistan can leverage SAP platforms to provide an enabling environment and contribute to the country’s economy. “Technology is there to help you grow economically and professionally; it focuses on transforming processes by keeping a track of technology trends. The objective of SAP is to make the life of their customers easy.”

During his meeting with Secretary Railways, Mr. Mazhar Ali Shah Mr. Ahmed Al-Al Faifi expressed gratitude to Pakistan Railways Management for bestowing their trust into SAP and shared his commitment to support Pakistan Railways in their digital transformation journey.

Accompanied by Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Ahmed Al-Faifi also met with Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, about the new initiative for enrolling young university students for IT trainings across Pakistan. Ahmed Al-Faifi reiterated SAP and HEC’s over 15 year long relationship and committed to the agenda of providing free technology training to students, with an aim to impart skills that are key to the technology sector’s growth.