Spring gala and alumni get together at NUTECH

The Spring Gala was hosted by the NUTECH on February 2023. This vibrant festival not only allowed the students a chance to express their creative side but also highlighted their collaboration and leadership skills. Students took part in an art exhibition, sketch competition as well as they set up numerous cultural stalls where they displayed traditional attire and various tourist attractions. These cultural displays exquisitely showcased Pakistan’s rich culture. The students enjoyed the delicious food that was served at various food booths at the event along with a bonfire and concert. Besides stalls, free eye checkup and blood donation camp was also the part of Spring Gala. NUTECH Alumni were also invited to the event to cheer up their juniors, they also met their teachers. Families of faculty, support staff and students visited the event. Rector NUTECH Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz graced the occasion as Chief Guest and commended student’s effort of compassion.