IG Punjab directs IOs to tighten circle around accused

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown is going on at home and abroad for the arrest of proclaimed offenders. In this regard, the team of Punjab Police Special Operation Cell, Gujranwala, with the help of Interpol, has arrested a dangerous target killer from Oman.

According to the details, police with help of Interpol arrested dangerous target killer and shooter Shams Shehzad who had absconded abroad after target killing a businessman in Gujranwala last year. The accused had killed a businessman named Faisal after taking Rs 200,000, while the police also arrested Sufi Ahmed Yar Niazi, the accused who had hired the said shooter and he is also being brought to Pakistan.

Proclaimed offender Shams Shahzad has a record in several serious crimes besides the above mentioned murder. The team of Special Operation Cell has transferred the accused to Gujranwala after arresting him with the support of Interpol. IG Punjab gave Shabash to the team for arresting the dangerous shooter and bringing him to Pakistan. He stressed that strict crackdown should be continued inside and outside the country to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the investigating officers should tighten the circle around the accused by communicating with the plaintiffs and information sharing. He directed not to spare any effort for arresting them and getting them punished as early as possible.