Ombudsmen takes suo moto notice of punishment to children

The Hon’ble Federal Ombudsman, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi while taking cognizance of the objectionable act of physical punishment to special children by the staff of National Institute of Special Education, H-9 Islamabad, has taken suo motu notice under article 9(1) of establishment of the office of Wafaqi Mohtsib (Ombudsman) order, 1983. The news of inflicting corporal punishment to some special children by the staff of the National Institute of Special Education Sector H-9, Islamabad was broadcast on TV network, yesterday. The Federal Ombudsman has asked the Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights to submit a comprehensive report, clearly highlighting all aspects of the said incident, including action taken against those responsible for this inhuman treatment as well as the Management of the Center, within one week.