Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 166924 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 194700 per tola in Pakistan today.







Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 23 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 194,700 Rs 178,474 Rs 170,362 Rs 146,025 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 166,924 Rs 153,013 Rs 146,058 Rs 125,193 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,692 Rs 15,301 Rs 14,606 Rs 12,519 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 473,222 Rs 433,785 Rs 414,070 Rs 354,917

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.