Shah Rukh Khan applauds Delhi Professors’ viral Pathaan dance

Shah Rukh Khan responded to a viral video of Delhi University professors dancing to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster movie Pathaan despite having two back-to-back film shoots.

SRK and Deepika Padukone performed the song for the first time. Going back the viral video was posted by the Department of Commerce at Jesus and Mary College.

Shah Rukh Khan, an alumnus of Delhi University too, reacted to the video and wrote: “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them.”

Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was released in theatres last month and is still doing well. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also appeared in the film. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the film as well.

SRK is enjoying the success of his most recent film, Pathaan. The actor’s next appearance will be in Atlee’s Jawan, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, which is set to be released this year.