TCB-1 Integrated Project receives CSR Awards

The Thar Block-1 Coal Mine & Power Integrated Project, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, will accelerate its efforts towards community welfare and development, top officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking after receiving three awards at the 15th Annual International CSR Summit and Awards hosted by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in Islamabad on Tuesday, Mr Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited, said that his company, which is working on a mega CPEC project, will continue focusing on its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project has provided more than 18,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$120 million and CSR expenditure of over US$1.3 million,” he said. The Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project is jointly run by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited (TCB1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL).

The Project’s commitment towards community welfare was acknowledged when it received three awards at the 15th Annual International CSR Summit in Islamabad. The awards were given in the following categories: Community Development & Services; CSR Projects; and Government Initiatives and Distributions. Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, was the chief guest in the morning session of the summit while Senator Talha Mehmood, Federal Minister Safron, was the chief guest in the evening session.

Mr Li Jigen CEO SSRL stressed that they intend to carry out major projects aimed at the progress and well-being of the local population of Thar. “We are carrying out a series of steps that will benefit the local population of Thar,” he said. About Pakistan Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project

Pakistan Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project, led and invested by Shanghai Electric, includes 2×660MW high-parameter coal-fired generating units, supported by an annual output of 7.8 million tons of lignite open-pit coal mine. It is a key project in the “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” energy cooperation projects. After achieving Commercial Operation Date on February 05, 2023, the Project is capable of meeting the electricity demands of 4 million households in Pakistan, bringing significant social and economic significance in reducing fuel imports, saving foreign exchange reserves and enhancing energy security.