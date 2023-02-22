Conducting open kachehries help address consumers’ complaints: IESCO

IESCO management and field formations have always tried to address the issues of esteemed customers on priority basis while at the same time ensuring the provision of best services to them. In the same spirit and with a sense of professional responsibility, IESCO has issued a schedule of open Katchary in all operational circles. According to the details, Islamabad Circle (Golra Sharif, NPF Office, E-11/4 Islamabad), Rawalpindi City Circle (Makkah Singh State Park, Near Zafar-Ul-Haq Road, Rawalpindi) Rawalpindi Cantt Circle (IESCO Jatli Sub Division, 132 KV Grid Station Jatli), Attock Circle (IESCO Fateh Jang Urban Sub Division), Jhelum Circle (IESCO Civil Line Sub Division and IESCO Urban Sub Division Kala Gujrain) and Chakwal Circle (Udarwal Union Counsel IESCO Gaziabad Sub Division Talagang Road, Chakwal) Superintending Engineers will hold Open Kachery on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) From 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and will issue necessary instructions to resolve the issues of consumers on the spot. IESCO Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan will monitor the open Kachery. Consumers of IESCO Region should participate in these open Kachery for registering complaints / suggestion to power related issues.