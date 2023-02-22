Usman Mukhtar’s ‘Gulabo Rani’ wins seven international awards

Usman Mukhtar’s latest horror short film, Gulabo Rani, is an unstoppable success. The actor-turned-filmmaker has been keeping his followers up-to-date with the film’s achievements on social media and has now revealed that it has recently garnered several international accolades.

Sharing a picture of the trophies, Mukhtar penned, “Alhamdulillah so happy to announce that our film Gulabo Rani has bagged seven more awards internationally. Gulabo won four awards at Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles!”

The film bagged awards in Best Horror Short Film, Best Sound Design, Best Director Male and Best Cinematography. Mukhtar added that Gulabo Rani has won awards at Indie X Film Fest LA in categories, Best Horror Short Film and Best Director Male including an award at Indie Short Fest LA for Best Horror Short Film.

The Bench director went on to pen a heartfelt note, expressing his gratitude to his cast and crew. “I want to thank everyone involved in this project – from the cast to the crew – for all of their hard work and dedication. It’s truly amazing what we were able to accomplish with such a tight budget,” Mukhtar wrote, “Despite the challenges, we faced, each and every one of you brought your A-game to the table. You poured your hearts and souls into this project, and it shows in the final product. Your commitment to excellence and passion for storytelling is what made this film a success.”

He further commented, “To all of the actors – you brought your characters to life with such authenticity and passion. Your performances were truly outstanding and captured the essence of the story.” Mukhtar went on to share, “To the crew – you worked tirelessly behind the scenes, making sure everything was just right. Your tireless efforts, patience, and positivity were truly inspiring, and I cannot thank you enough.”

He concluded his note by thanking everyone involved in the project. “Thank you for all that you’ve done. These awards are a testament to your hard work, creativity, and dedication. I could not be more proud of each and every one of you. Let’s keep pushing the boundaries and telling amazing stories. Congratulations!” he shared.

Gulabo Rani is a short-horror film that circles a haunted hostel. Although most of the details about the plot are still kept hush-hush, the trailer reveals a dark, menacing spirit that is tormenting the youngsters residing in a dilapidated boarding house. “The main work of haunting is done by the living,” reads the film’s tagline, enough to excite any horror film enthusiast.

Gulabo Rani stars Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan and Natasha Humera Ejaz in pivotal roles.