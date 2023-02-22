Sargun Mehta was once told ‘you don’t fit in our budget’ for a Punjabi film

Sargun Mehta is a well-known face in the Indian TV space and in Punjabi films. The actress has been in the world of entertainment for nearly 14 years now. In her career, Sargun has acted in various TV shows and movies. Apart from showcasing her acting prowess, she has also made a space for herself as a successful producer. Speaking of which, Sargun got candid with IndiaToday.in about her journey as a producer. In an exclusive conversation with us, the actress revealed she came in as a producer on a Punjabi film when the makers told her ‘you’re not fitting into our budget’.

When Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta were asked about their transition from being actors to producers, he said, “It is a diversification more than a transition. We are co-existing in both our verticals. We are trying to do it as gracefully as actors and producers. At some point in time, there will be some synergy of content wherein we can also kind of hire ourselves.”

Adding to this, Sargun said, “We already do this in our Punjabi films. It started from there. When I had to do a Punjabi film and they said that you’re not fitting into our budget, since I really liked the film and I didn’t want to let it go, I was like okay then let’s figure it out some other way and I said let me come in as a producer. And vo baat vaha se shuru huyi because it was wanting to learn what would happen and realising that sometimes all content can’t afford everybody. So then what do you do about that? Make the content yourself and you make it because you are actors. Tum ussi nazariye se banaoge, jis nazariye aap dekhna chahte ho usko. You are not only looking at the maths of it.”

She further added, “I feel the problem lies in the fact that we are only looking of a movie as a project or Juooniyatt as a project. It is not a project, it is everything we have. So when it is that, you want to put your 100 per cent invested in it. Then it’s not only about the money, it’s about every other space. So we wanted to become producers because we wanted to tell stories that nobody else would put faith in but we would. And we would like the audience to see it.”