Malala Yousafzai, Ranveer at NBA all stars weekend

NBA All-Stars Weekend 2023 in Utah proved to be an event for the books, and celebrities of all stripes were in attendance. Ben Affleck, Hasan Minhaj, Chris Tucker, Vin Diesel, Post Malone, and Lindsey Vonn all made their presence felt, providing a unique mix of Hollywood glamour and the NBA’s most popular stars. The game was full of excitement and laughs, with LeBron providing his trademark wit and Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley engaging in some hilarious gamesmanship. But the highlight of the night was undoubtedly the meeting between Malala Yousafzai and Ranveer Singh. The two superstars embraced and exchanged pleasantries, providing a moment of unity between two different cultures. It was a truly memorable occasion that will not soon be forgotten.

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood superstar and style icon, had the honour of meeting Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik recently.

The Cirkus actor took to Instagram to share snaps of their meetup, where he was seen dressed to perfection in a checkered jacket, large sunglasses and a bright smile while Malala wore a traditional yet chic ensemble consisting of a sea-green kurta, a beautiful red dupatta, beige heels, and a watch. Singh happily posed for a selfie, as the Nobel laureate and her husband also smiled for the camera. It was a memorable experience for the Indian actor, who has always been vocal about his admiration for Malala and her work.

He wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, “All-Stars Weekend was an incredible experience. Being a basketball fan, watching LeBron James, Karim Abdul Jabbar and Karl Malone together was an unforgettable experience. Not to forget all the other unbelievable stars present,” he said. In the end, he also complimented his wife. “Also, impressed by my wife’s handling of her heels on the court,” he remarked.