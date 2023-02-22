Akshay Kumar roasts Kapil Sharma for flirting with Nora Fatehi

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Hindi film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his striking screen presence and enjoyable performances. The actor is now in the limelight for a sweet reason. He was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS)where he pulled the host’s leg. His observations were quite witty, to say the least. The official promo for the weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is here. It is a fun-filled one that features Akshay Kumar at his wittiest best. He is seen alongside Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi. The highlight of the promo is the fact that Akshay pulled Kapil’s keg for flirting with Nora. He also made fun of the comedian’s dressing sense. Akshay will next be seen in Selfiee. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 24. The film is the remake of Prithviraj’s Malayalam film, Driving Licence. Post that, the actor has many movies lined up in the pipeline. The list includes Capsule Gill, the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Oh My God! 2, the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat and the action drama Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.