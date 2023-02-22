Rimsha Ijaz wins women’s title of 9th JA Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya Club won the women’s title of the 9th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship at Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the 18 holes for women, was Rimsha transcended her rivals by managing an impressive score of gross 76 and thereby laying claim to the first gross prize. She plays to a handicap of one which is an achievement for a Pakistani golf playing woman amateur. And with her steadfast play, she succeeded in bringing off victory for herself after completing 18 holes. The runner-up in women’s gross was Hamna Amjad, another astounding lady golfer with a zero handicap. Her score for 18 holes was gross 78. The third gross position went to little one from Lahore Garrison, Bushra Fatima. Bushra plays to a six handicap, and her playing capabilities are extraordinary. Maybe in a year’s time she will be amongst the best female player in the country. Her gross score in this contest was 81. In the race for honours in net category, the high achiever was Shahzadi Gulfam of Lahore Garrison. Her first net prize was attributable to a net score of 69. The second net was won by Tehmina Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana, score being net 73. Ana James of Royal Palm won the third net position with a score of net 74.

The championship has segments for super golf professionals who are vying for prize money in the range of Rs six million, another segment for senior golf professionals (over 50 years age), junior professionals (under 21 years of age ), amateurs (handicap ten and below), senior amateurs (above 55 years ) and women amateurs. Also there are veterans (above 70 years of age) and juniors. As for senior amateur event, the competitors have to compete over two days or 36 holes. They played 18 holes on Tuesday. And after 18 holes the leader was Sardar Murad of Defence Raya and he was placed at a gross score of 78. One stroke behind him was Najam Hafeez of Lahore Gymkhana and he looked determined to play formidably in the 18 holes contest on Wednesday (today). Also placed at a score of gross 79 were two daunting golfers Zafar Nasrullah and Dr Arshed Mehmood.