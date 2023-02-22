PTI demands new opp leader ahead of NAB chief selection

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded appointment of new opposition leader in the National Assembly before selection of new chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “A new Opposition leader should be appointed and he should be from the PTI,” said Fawad Chaudhary. Fawad said that the new opposition leader should be appointed first and then the NAB chairman with his consultation. He stated that no one would accept Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz’s consultation, making it clear that if the NAB’s chairman was appointed with consultation of the PTI dissident, it would be unacceptable as the Lahore High Court (LHC) already suspended the PTI lawmakers’ resignations. Fawad Chaudhry said that the resignation of the NAB chairman is a big step towards the collapse of the fascist system. “Aftab Sultan resigned against the ‘interference’ in his work,” the former federal minister said, adding those 22 officers who were appointed in Punjab for the same purpose should also step aside. “It is in the interest of both the country and the bureaucracy.”