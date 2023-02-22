Imran Khan’s protective bail dampens ‘court arrest drive’: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had made fun of his ‘court arrest drive’ by seeking protective bail. “It is the first ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ in history which has been dampened by its leader’s protective bail ahead of its formal launch,” she said in a tweet. The minister said the President’s Office should stay free of Imran Khan who had been taking the Constitution, law and judicial system just like a “joke”. Meanwhile, Marriyum said while talking to a delegation of the Murree Press Club that the present coalition government fully believes in freedom of expression. Marriyum said that practical steps were being taken for group insurance of journalists in the country. Important amendments were being made in the law regarding the payment of salaries of journalists, she assured.