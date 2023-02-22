Two Levies soldiers martyred in Mastung attack

Armed men opened fire on Tuesday morning in Babari area of Mastung district in Balochistan, killing two Levies personnel, according to Levies sources. The attackers managed to escape unhurt from the scene of the incident, leaving the two Levies personnel dead. Police and Levies personnel arrived at the scene as an investigation into the incident was launched. The martyred personnel have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mastung. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities have not speculated on the motives behind the attack. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and praised the efforts of the security forces in defending the country and paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by them. “The nation paid tribute to its security forces for defending the country,” he said. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the attack and expressed grief over the killing of the two Levies personnel. He pointed out that the recent incidents of terrorism are a cause for concern, and the enemy wants to spoil the peaceful environment of the province.