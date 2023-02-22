TMUC holds graduation ceremony of University for the Creative Arts

The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Islamabad organized the Graduation Ceremony of International Undergraduate degrees University for the Creative Arts UCA to honour the hard work of the graduates, faculty, and staff says a press release.

The ceremony was held at TMUC Islamabad H-11/4 Campus to celebrate and acknowledge the diligent efforts of University for the Creative Arts IMBA, Undergraduate Degree Programmes, Higher National HN diplomas and IFD-NCC TMUC Islamabad and TMUC Bahria Springs, Rawalpindi.

Mr. Jamal Shah, Pakistani famous actor, Producer, and Former DG Pakistan National Courts of the Arts PNCA, graced this auspicious occasion as a Chief Guest. Jamal Shah has dedicated most of his time and resources towards the promotion and propagation of Art and culture in Pakistan.

Founder & CEO The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC Pakistan, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, in his opening speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while apprising the guests on the significance and opportunities offered at TMUC. He also applauded the efforts of the TMUC management and faculty on the successful execution of another academic year.

Few of the outstanding graduates, Mahnoor Hussain, Sadia, Maheen, Ali Sheriyar and Fatima Hamayon also spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary experiences in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan commending the rich academic and extracurricular opportunities they were provided at TMUC.

Sharing his thoughts at the occasion Chief Guest Mr. Jamal Shah, congratulated Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI on offering quality transnational international education to the youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in themselves and put forward their sincere efforts for the betterment of the country. He congratulated the young graduates, their proud parents and shared his experience being an artist with them.

At the end of the ceremony CEO TMUC Dr. Faisal Mushtaq and Dean of academics and internationalization Ms. Rabbea Irfan, Head of Institution Amber Naveed, Head of Art & Design Laraib Azhar, and Head of Social Sciences Dr. Sarina Sherazi, along with the Chief Guest Mr. Jamal Shah distributed awards to the graduates, faculty, and high achievers in academics.

The graduation ceremony reflects on the pride TMUC leadership takes in its staff, faculty, students and its commitment to develop the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge, and values within graduating millennials so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century.