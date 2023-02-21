Now this is an aca-amazing announcement. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged. The Pitch Perfect star shared the news by posting some photos from their engagement to Instagram Feb. 19.

As seen in the pics, Rebel gave Ramona a stunning engagement ring during a trip to Disneyland. After popping the question, the now-engaged couple posed in front of the castle sporting matching pink and white sweaters surrounded by pink, white and yellow rose petals.

“We said YES!” Rebel wrote. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Not only did Rebel share photos from their engagement shoot, but she also shared looks into the moments leading up to it on her IG Story the same day, including a pic of the two enjoying churros together at the park and a snap of herself smiling with the ring box a few days before the proposal.

The couple’s engagement at Disneyland is very fitting, as Rebel referenced Disney when she made her relationship with Ramona IG official in June. At the time, she shared a pic of them together with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove.”

From that point on, the pair have continued to share glimpses into their romance, such as a romantic trip to Turkey and a getaway to Aspen. Those looks into their love story also include photos from Rebel’s baby shower hosted by Ramona. The Pitch Perfect star announced in November that she had welcomed daughter Royce Lillian by surrogate.

Since the little one’s arrival, both Ramona and Rebel have opened up about having Royce in their lives.

“You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just amazing and so emotional,” Rebel told Today Dec. 15. “It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and I’m the breadwinner of my family-I like to think. So it’s really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'”

While Rebel noted navigating parenthood and career is a journey, Ramona recently shared that Royce has shifted her own focus.

“You start thinking about someone else instead of yourself,” Ramona said in a Nov. 16 appearance on The Morning Show. “Priorities change, when you think like, ‘Oh I wish I would go have a massage or something’. Like no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.”