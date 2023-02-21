Kylie Jenner once admitted she made her lips ‘too big’

Many people grew their lips out because of Kylie Jenner’s alluring pout. The fashion mogul, though, once admitted that she overdid the lip injections.

The fashion queen discussed her biggest cosmetic faux pas in an interview with half-sister Kim Kardashian for Allure in 2016.

“I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point,” Jenner continued. “I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot.”

“Then you guys were like, ‘Kylie, you need to chill,'” she recalled. “And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process. Thank God I didn’t end up on Botched.”

On the Keeping Up with the Kardashians show in May 2015, Jenner made her first admission that she had lip fillers.

The disclosure was made when gossip about her enormous pout was rife. “It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said on the show. “I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything.”