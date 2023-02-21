Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butts house partially destroyed after gas explosion

At the home of renowned actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, a terrible occurrence occurred today. A new picture has shown the majority of the house being destroyed after a gas cylinder explosion. Fans of the couple are expressing their concerns and asking for prayers for their safety and the safety of their workers despite the fact that rehabilitation work has already started for the couple. The actors have not disclosed any information, although sources indicate that no injuries or fatalities have been reported. Individuals from all across the world are expressing their worries and sending prayers for their well-being.