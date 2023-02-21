2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup gets underway today

LAHORE: The 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup will get underway at Jinnah Polo Fields here on Tuesday (today). According to President of Jinnah Polo Fields, Shoaib Aftab, the top eight teams are taking part in this two-week high-goal tournament, in which two foreign players in each team will also participate. He said the teams had been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Remounts, BN Polo, HN Polo and Master Paints-Newage Cables while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints, FG Polo Team, Master Paints and DS Polo. The opening day matches: Remounts will face BN Polo at 2:30 pm while HN Polo will take on Master Paints-Newage Cables at 3:30 pm. The competition will continue for two weeks, and the final will be held on Sunday (March 5).