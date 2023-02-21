Rimsha Ijaz wins 2nd Ghazala Ansari Women’s Challenge Cup

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz won the 2nd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup Women’s Amateur Golf Championship which concluded at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here the other day. The most striking feature of this unique golf tournament was the ambience of Ghazala Ansari’s presence that prevailed throughout the Lahore Gymkhana Club on all three days. Rimsha Ijaz, handicap 1, with a gross score of 239 over 54 holes, emerged as the winner of the gross section in category A (handicaps 0-12). She was declared the best golfer of the championship and was awarded the coveted Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup. Her sister, the defending champion, Parkha Ijaz, who is handicap 0, was the runner-up with a gross score of 241, while Suneyah Osama got 3rd position with a score of 245, Ghazala Yasmin secured 4th position, Daniyah Syed was 5th and Abiha Syed was 6th.

In category B (handicaps 13-24) Shahzadi Gulfam got the first prize, Tehmina Rashid was 2nd gross while 3rd gross was won by Hadiyah Osama. First net position was secured by Momina Tarar, 2nd net was Shabana Waheed while 3rd net was won by Hareem Tahir. In category C (handicaps 25-36), first gross was won by Aleesa Rashid, an 11-year-old with an exceptional golfing talent, led in both net and gross category. 2nd gross went to Mina Zainab and 3rd Gross was won by Tasleem Hussain. In the net competition, Saqiba Batool won the first net, 2nd net was won by Humera Zeeshan and 3rd net was Aliha Amjad. In the seniors’ match, gross prize was won by Amber Javed while net prize was earned by Filza Yousuf. Junior girls also showed their dexterity and eagerness to compete in the event. In 18 holes category, the little champs were Mahnoor Syed winning first position, Nataliya Nadeem was 2nd, Nabeeha Nafees was 3rd and Areej Atif claimed 4th position. For 9 holes category, the magicians of the game were Maria Waqar on first position, Fariah Amin was 2nd, Noor Bano Chaudhary was 2nd and Anabia Waqar was 4th. This is where the future of women’s golf is being nurtured.

Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of the former Punjab Governor, consented to be the chief guest to demonstrate her continued personal support for Dr Asma Shami’s initiative of honouring the achievements of women golfing icons of yesteryears. In her address the chief guest praised this concept in general and the golfing exploits of the legendary Ghazala Ansari in particular. She was all praise for Dr Asma Shami, the chief organizer for conceiving this concept and conducting this championship in a professional manner, with her dedicated team including Bela Azam as tournament director, Munazza Shaheen as chief referee and Mrs Mamoona Azam as coordinator. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asma Shami stated: “Largely due to the pro women policies of Gen Hilal Hussain, the Ex President of PGF and the dedicated efforts of women members of the PGF executive committee, Humera Khalid, Zeenat Ayesha and Amber Javed women’s golf in Pakistan was now well established.