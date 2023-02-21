Imran Khan has made law a ‘joke’

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had made the Constitution, law, and judicial system a “joke”, adding that he “instigated” his party workers to “attack” the Lahore High Court. Talking to the media at the Parliament House, the information minister maintained that the PTI chief should be taken to task for provoking his workers to attack the court which had summoned him in a case earlier in the day. “Imran Khan is wanted in many court cases, but for provoking an attack on the Lahore High Court today, he must be arrested immediately,” she stressed.

The minister said the court wanted Imran’s presence in a matter pertaining to his “false” signature on the bail petition, but he refused in the first place on the pretext that he was unable to leave his Zaman Park residence due to injury. But before appearing in the court, which had given him another deadline to ensure his presence by the evening, Imran Khan gave a call to his supporters on social media to swarm into the LHC building, she added. It was an irony that how Imran Khan’s lawyer had asked the court to send a person to get his signature on the petition from outside the court where he was sitting in the vehicle, she remarked. Marriyum asked whether such “relaxation” was available to all the people who were summoned by the same court and whether special hearings would also be arranged for them.