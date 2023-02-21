President deemed himself a king by announcing polls date: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday while reacting to President Dr Arif’s announcement that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on April 9 said that he has clearly violated the constitution by considering himself a King. In his statement, the JUI-F chief said that today, President Arif Alvi has clearly violated the constitution by considering himself a King and a worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PDM chairman further said that Mr Alvi has interfered with the powers of the governors and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that this is a clear misconduct and the ECP should challenge it. It is pertinent to mention here that the President announced that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on April 9. The date is being seen as symbolic by many as Imran Khan’s government was removed on this very date one year ago.