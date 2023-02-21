President can only announce elections after consulting ECP: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said the Election Act 2017 empowers the President of Pakistan to announce “general elections” only after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In a series of tweets, the federal minister said President Dr Arif Alvi’s announcement of the election date in two provincial assemblies was not according to the Election Act. Sherry Rehman said according to Article 57 (1) of the Election Act 2017, the President could announce the date of the “General Election” only after consulting the Election Commission. The president has announced the date of elections in two provincial assemblies without consultation, she added. “According to the constitution, provincial elections were to be announced by the governor of the province after consultation with the Election Commission, not by the President,” Sherry Rehman said.