Governor Punjab assures to play role for resolving issues of business community

Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, Governor Punjab said that the business community of Islamabad is making a good contribution to the economy by promoting business activities and paying taxes, therefore, he would play a role for resolving their key issues. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) that called on him in Governor House Punjab led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

The Governor Punjab said that a focal person from Governor House would be nominated to work with ICCI to redress the issues of the business community. He said that he would talk to the Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar for consultation with ICCI on important matters of the economy. He said that PML(N) had taken the initiative for the Charter of Economy and once finalized, its implementation should not be disturbed with the change of the government. He said that the current government is working hard to steer the economy out of current challenges and control inflation. He hoped that these efforts would help improve the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI is working for a new industrial estate in the region and the Punjab Government should cooperate for allocation of suitable land for this important project. He said that ICCI should be given representation in the boards of business-related departments of the Punjab Government. He said that the completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road and IJP road should be expedited to improve the transportation system in the twin cities. He said that the Punjab Government should develop the main road of Kahuta Industrial Triangle as the current road is in broken condition and industrialists are facing problems in transportation of goods. He said that the Punjab Government should allocate land for Chakwal, Talangang and Murree Chambers of Commerce to set up their own offices. He invited the Governor Punjab to an important function of ICCI, which was accepted.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that the government should focus on new industrial zones as industrialization is important to improve the economy.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that the government should focus on the agriculture sector that will help in reviving the economy.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that a thank tank comprising representatives of government and prominent business leaders should be established to work for bringing the economy out of current turmoil.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI paid tribute to the efforts of Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman and added that he is a role model for others.

Muhammad Shabbir, Raja Imtiaz, Ameer Hamza, Faseeh Ullah Khan, Ch. Muhammad Naeem, Khalid Chaudhry, Saif ur Rehman Khan and others were in the delegation.