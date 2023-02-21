KE Roshni Baji Program ready to empower 50 more women

Strengthening upon the reverberating journey of the globally recognized, S&P Global Award Winner K-Electric’s Roshni Baji brand ambassador program, the company has announced the launch of the third cohort of this initiative, comprising of 50 women belonging to a diverse range of backgrounds from various parts of the city.

The event welcomed the new cohort of Roshni Bajis alongside KE leadership who shed light upon the past collaborative achievements through these resilient batches and the expectations they have while moving forward. Present at the occasion were Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqui who was invited as the Chief Guest as well as KE Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moonis Alvi and Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Ms. Sadia Dada.

“KE’s Roshni Baji Program is in line with NEPRA’s CSR vision called Power with Prosperity and is a torch bearer for the energy sector. Through this initiative, the company has predominantly made its mark at a global level. I’m glad that KE has made resolute efforts for making the Roshni Baji Program an ongoing success and continues to empower women through skill development,” said Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA, “As a prime mover of this initiative, I am confident that KE will reach more households to create awareness about electrical safety and energy conservation to fill the gaps which existed before.”

While sharing his thoughts, Syed Moonis A. Alvi, CEO KE said: “It is a moment of great pride for our company as we enter the third year of this program, that enables the system further with the help of our diligent ambassadors. Our women are breaking barriers and eradicating all the preconceived notions associated to genders on specific roles. The year 2023 is of immense importance to us as it marks a new era of customer centricity, enabled by the future development plan that we have conceived for the greater good of our customers. With this, we are confident that our Roshni Bajis will be a driving force in creating a better energy ecosystem for years to come.”

While welcoming the third cohort of Rohni Bajis, Sadia Dada, CMCO KE stated, “Platforms such as the KE Roshni Baji program, enable sustainable, resilient, and progressive communities. We appreciate NEPRA for providing us with a galvanizing vision under the Power with Prosperity philosophy. We hope that our effort is replicated across the power sector to accelerate Pakistan’s gender revolution.”

Launched by KE in 2021, the Roshni Baji Program is an award-winning women neighbourhood apprenticeship initiative which aims at enhancing the connection between KE and its customers. These female ambassadors have educated over 460,000 households about general and electrical safety, rain safety, power theft hazards, and energy conservation in the most challenging areas of the city. Building on the insight that women and children in low-lying communities are more vulnerable to electrocution incidents inside homes due to faulty equipment and unsafe behaviours; they go door-to-door demonstrating the importance of electrical safety, encouraging conversion to safer legal electricity connections as well as sharing tips on energy conservation.

KE has also recruited 25 of the Roshni Bajis to become Meter Data Maintenance Officers (MDMOs) and also inducted them in customer service positions. It has also bagged the prestigious S&P Global Platts Energy Award under the Corporate Social Responsibility – Diversified Program Category, which is considered to be the OSCARS in the energy sector.

KE has been the driver of various other diversity and inclusion initiatives such as the inclusion of women in mainstream roles, which include grid operators, line women, other than MDMOs. It has also enabled women who were on a break to return to the workforce, through its Returnship Program.