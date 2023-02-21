CPPA seeks Rs 1.17 per unit hike in power tariff for Jan

The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 1.17 per unit increase in power tariff for January under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In a petition on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the CPPA-G said that the actual cost remained at Rs 11.7269 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 10.5541 per unit during January.

A total of 8,514.85 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs95.388 billion during the said period while 8,185.98 GWh of net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as much as 9.40 percent of electricity was generated from hydel, 28.70 percent from coal, 5.44 percent furnace oil, 13.46 percent from local gas, 15.10 percent RLNG, 22.03 percent nuclear, and 3.37 percent wind.

The regulator will hold a public hearing on February 28. The impact of the proposed increase will be passed on to all categories of consumers except lifeline.