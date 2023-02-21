Sastaticket.pk becomes partner for domestic, international traveling

Sastaticket.pk, Pakistan’s leading online travel booking platform, is providing peace of mind by facilitating their customers. Now customers can book their domestic and international traveling PIA tickets through Sastaticket.pk. Now customers will also have access to a wide range of PIA flights to destinations around the globe, including popular destinations such as Dubai, Istanbul, and London.

Sharing his views about the new destinations, Mohib Hassan COO at Sastaticket.pk said, “At Sastaticket.pk, our goal is to provide travellers with the most affordable rates and the most convenient booking experience. We are working to make it easier and more affordable for customers to book their PIA tickets through our platform.”

He added, “It’s our utmost pleasure to be able to facilitate flight bookings for Pakistan’s National Flag Carrier- PIA, and we look forward to more customer acquisition in the foreseeable future.”

He further added, “In addition to that, we are also fully committed to providing our customers with the best deals and convenience when it comes to facilitating them in their travel needs.”

Sastaticket.pk is a leading online travel booking platform based out of Lahore, Pakistan that provides services such as flight and hotel bookings, car rentals and affordable vacation packages. The platform offers a unique user-friendly interface and secure booking process making it a hassle-free experience for customers to book and plan their travel online.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIA is Pakistan’s National Flag Carrier and operates out of its HQ in Karachi, with hubs in major cities such as Lahore and Islamabad. The National Carrier operates domestic as well as International flights to destinations such as the Middle-East, Europe, North America and other Asian countries.