Children of police employees to be recruited on special quota: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued instructions to start work on the task of giving family claim to police employees who died before 10 years of service. IG Punjab said that all the employees who become part of the police force after completing the training are of equal importance to the department and their children will have full right to apply on family claim even if police employees die before ten years of service. According to the details, the police executive board meeting was held in the central police office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in which decisions on time scale promotion of traffic wardens, recruitment on family claims of employees who died during service, welfare funds and other important matters were approved. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the summary of time scale promotion of traffic wardens should be sent to Punjab government as soon as possible and approved with effective follow-up so that maximum number of traffic wardens can benefit. IG Punjab directed that all police units should also use their welfare funds to encourage personnel as per SOPs. Regarding recruitment on family claim, the executive board approved the recruitment of children of police personnel who died on duty in the department on special quota. IG Punjab while giving a week’s time to prepare the departmental promotion rules of driver constables, directed that in the upcoming meeting of Police Executive Board, draft promotion rules of driver constables should be prepared and submitted for approval. He expressed these views today while presiding over a meeting related to the departmental issues of the police force at the Central Police Office.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion about the posting mechanism of drivers constables, death of police employees on duty and standing orders of various branches, on which all the officers gave their suggestions and recommendations. IG Punjab formed committees comprising senior officers for speedy execution of various issues and ordered them to prepare their recommendations as soon as possible and submit them in the next meeting. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Logistics Raja Riffat Mukhtar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG CTD Imran Mehmood, Additional IG Investigation Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and heads of Traffic, SPU PHP branches and units participated while some officers were also present on the occasion on video link.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that it is a good tradition of Punjab Police to encourage the officers and personnel who perform excellently during duty, which motivates rest of the force to get rewards for their good performance. IG Punjab said that all available resources will be utilized for proper motivation of the officers and personnel who are performing duty of protecting life and property of the citizens with hard work, dutifulness and honesty. Dr. Usman Anwar felicitated the officials of Punjab Highway Patrol picket Bhago Dayal Sheikhupura for arresting the thief who had stolen more than 69 lakhs from Faisalabad and recovered the money. IG Punjab encouraged PHP personnel with cash rewards. According to the details, the team of PHP Post Bhago Dayal stopped the suspicious vehicle on the road. On checking, a white bag was recovered from feet of accused Asif Ali who was sitting on front seat. When the bag was searched, an amount of Rs. 6934360 was recovered from it. During the investigation, the accused Muhammad Asif revealed that this money was given to him by his colleague Hamad who stole this money from Faisalabad and tasked me to bring it to his home Zafarwal. On which the PHP Police confirmed the incident by contacting the owner of the money and immediate legal action was taken.

IG Punjab invited the PHP police team who caught the thief to his office and appreciated their spirit and while congratulating all the five officials, he also awarded 10,000 cash reward each and CC1 certificate to the five officials. The personnel who received prizes include in-charge PHP post Ashiq Ali, shift in-charge Zafar Iqbal, Ahmed Raza, Zahid Ali and Imtiaz Ali. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the practical example of duty, honesty and excellence on the part of the PHP team is a bright example for other policemen. He directed that all the officers and officials should be alert in view of the current situation and ensure the performance of their duties with full honesty. Those who show diligence, service and honesty during duty should be encouraged at all levels. Additional IGP PHP Rao Abdul Kareem, SP Headquarters PHP Mansoor Qamar and SP, PHP Lahore Region Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari and other officers were also present on this occasion.