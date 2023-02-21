Workshop highlights modern method of learning

The Secretary Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (IPR-KP) Arshad Khan has said that it is obligatory for a human being to acquire knowledge. Which is of two types, one is obligatory knowledge, the purpose of which is to make oneself a servant of Allah, while the other is obligatory knowledge. By learning which a person learns to live the best life in the world. He said that the purpose of education is to prepare a person with the best ways to live a good life in the world so that they can innovate to live a good life keeping in mind the challenges of the world.

These views were expressed while addressing a workshop in Mardan Board on Monday. On this occasion, high officials of the education department from Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera districts and people associated with education from the private sector also participated. Addressing the event, the Information Secretary said that for a person to live a good life, it is necessary to understand the process to clarify his abilities. The Secretary of Information thanked the participants and said that in the present era, the biggest obstacle in the pursuit of education is the knowledge of the language for education. That is online education is very easy and useful.

Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan Farid Ahmed Khattak and other participants also addressed the event and highlighted the modern method of learning and assessment including the acquisition of education. The objective of the workshop was to create awareness among the public and to improve the scoring and assessment system to bring out their potential among students so that students can increase their thinking and creativity.