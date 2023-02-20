COMSATS lecturer fired for quizzing students about incest

In an unusual incident in the country’s federal capital, a lecturer at Comsats University Islamabad has been suspended after giving an incest quiz to students.

The quiz got shocked responses as it touched a topic considered taboo in the modern world.

The paragraph titled ‘The Julie and Mark Scenario’ explained the bizarre situation. “Julie and Mark, who are siblings decide that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love. At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them. Julie was already taking birth control pills, and Mark uses a condom,” the section of the Quiz reads, asking students to share views on the sexual intercourse between the siblings.

The varsity reportedly informed the Ministry of Science and Technology for the controversial question in the English composition Quiz, which prompted action.

A letter sent by the COMSATS rector said “[An] inquiry against the content of the quiz of English Subject of BEE, 1st Semester Course Code HUM 100. I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Science and Technology letter dated January 19, 2023 on the above subject and convey that action on the matter has already been taken and the service of Lecturer (visiting faculty) has been terminated with effect from January 5, 2023.”

It was reported that the faculty member was removed last month while the ministry took notice weeks after the incident.