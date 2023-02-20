Pakistani American doctors hold Zoom Telethon for Türkiye earthquake victims

WASHINGTON: The severity and lethality of the earthquake in Türkiye has only been partially depicted by the international media as people live with the perilous consequences of multiple disasters within the mega-disaster since February 6, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

“Our hearts go out to the people and government of Türkiye who were hit by one of the deadliest earthquakes in the past one hundred years and one of the biggest natural disasters of our times,” he said.

In his remarks during a Zoom Telethon organized by Pakistani American doctors, Ambassador Masood Khan made a passionate appeal to Pakistani diaspora to contribute generously towards providing relief to the Turkish brethren who were undergoing immense suffering due to catastrophic earthquake. “Their suffering is our suffering, their agony is our agony,” Masood Khan observed.

Ambassador of Türkiye to the U.S., Hasan Murat Mercan, also participated in the virtual telethon.

The event witnessed prompt response especially from Pakistani American doctors and an amount $3,65,000 was collected within an hour-long telethon. More contributions are expected, both in cash and kind.

While paying tribute to the people and government of Türkiye for their courage, resilience and resourcefulness in facing the catastrophe, Masood Khan conveyed heartfelt condolences of the nation to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the entire nation of Türkiye over the tragic loss of precious lives and other damages. “We feel acute pain for those who have lost their lives, the bereaved families and those who could not survive. It’s a tragedy for all humanity,” he said.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan responded immediately to the emergency in Türkiye by dispatching several aircraft sorties and truckloads of relief materials, Search and Rescue teams and medical squads. The Prime Minister of Pakistan visited Türkiye recently to convey the solidarity of the people of Pakistan with Turkish brothers and sisters.

“The focus has been on rescue, shelter, protection, food security, water and emergency healthcare,” he said.

Underscoring the need for urgently scaling up the assistance, Masood Khan said that more than 5 million people needed immediate humanitarian relief in the next three months.

“We fully support the appeal of the UN Secretary General for at least $1 billion to give relief in the early recovery stage. We agree with him that there is no time to lose to provide funds for the victims,” he emphasized.

Ambassador Masood Khan lauded Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) and its leadership for organizing the telethon and raising humanitarian assistance for earthquake response in Türkiye.

APPNA, on the occasion, also offered to send medical mission to Türkiye to support relief efforts.

Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan, speaking on the occasion, briefed the participants about the magnitude of the calamity. He thanked the Government and the people of Pakistan, especially Pakistani community residing in the United States, for their prompt and generous support at this difficult hour.