Sushmita Sen looks gorgeous in latest Sunkissed selfie

Sushmita Sen looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest sun-kissed selfie.

Sushmita shared a picture while wearing a blue jacket and a cool pair of sunglasses. She opted for a dark pink coloured lip colour. She looked like a boss lady as she posed for a selfie.

She wrote: “Being driven to a shoot on a Sunday morning has its own charm… with zero traffic.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the picture. One of them wrote: “Love your attitude Ma’am. You find a silver lining in everything even working on sundays! Infectious energy.”

Meanwhile another fan commented: “You’re more uplifting than any alarm clock and protein shake. You give me the quickest adrenaline rush that helps me to do something better every day.”

Sen’s beloved fans are speculating that the actress might be travelling to shoot for forthcoming series Aarya 3. The series is based on a Spanish drama Penoza.

The story of the series revolves around a mother Aarya who goes an extra mile after the death of her husband to save her family and children.