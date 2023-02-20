Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help says she’s stranded in Dubai because of him

It seems like there is more trouble brewing for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor’s house help has now levelled several allegations against him. Nawazuddin’s tumultuous relationship with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui was already making headlines earlier. A few days ago, on January 23, Nawaz’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui had filed an FIR (First Information Report) against the actor’s wife. In the new video that has emerged now, the actor’s househelp is seen accusing him of abandoning her in Dubai.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’ house help has made several allegations against him. the actor’s house help has now made several allegations against him. Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer Rizwaan shared a video of the house help Sapna Robin Masih. While crying, she says that she has been stranded in Dubai because of Nawazuddin. Rizwaan gives details about Sapna’s ‘wrongful’ hiring too. He also alleged how she has not been paid salary under the pretext of visa fees. In his statement, the lawyer also mentioned that Sapna was hired as a Sales Manager in an unknown company as per the government records. However, in reality, she was taking care of Nawazuddin’s minor kids while they studied in Dubai. Sapna said that Nawazuddin has completely abandoned her in Dubai, ‘without leaving any food or money for her survival’.

Advocate Rizwan shared the video and the statement with the caption, “The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry @MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA (sic).” In 2021, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya and kids Shora and Yani had moved to Dubai.